Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday once again tried to allay concerns of Balochistan National Party regarding non implementation of the six-point agenda agreed at the time of joining the latter in the coalition government led by PTI.

BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal was not happy with the government and in the recent past, there were news of the BNP quitting the federal government for want of progress on the demands put forth by the party at the time of joining the government.

In a meeting here with the Prime Minister, Sardar Akhtar Mengal once again repeated the demands and also placed their issues pertaining to the provincial government.

Sources aware of the deliberations of the meeting informed The Nation that top on the agenda was the issue of forced disappearance of people in Balochistan on which no progress has been made so far.

The Prime Minister patiently listened to the Baloch leader and assured him that cases about the missing persons would be resolved on priority basis and informed him on the steps so far taken by the federal government.

It was further decided in the meeting that a commission would be formed to look into the issue of the forced disappearances that would deal the matter on case-to-case basis.

BNP Parliamentarians who were also part of the delegation which met Prime Minsiter Imran Khan also raised the issues the party was facing in the province and sought the intervention of Prime Minister to get their issues resolved.

The other issues raised by the party were about education, health, employment opportunities and the fisheries industry. Premier Khan assured that all these problems would be solved at all costs. PM Khan assured them that the government would not only consider these demands but would also stand with them for their early resolution.

“Balochistan’s problems are grave and we are trying to solve them on a priority basis,” Khan said.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Agha Hasan Baloch, Hashim, Prof Shahnaz Baloch, and MPAs Hammal Kalmati and Sana Baloch. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and PM’s special assistant Naeemul Haque were also present.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the steps he had taken for smooth sailing in the National Assembly.

The Speaker also informed the premier about the settlement between the government and opposition parties on composition of standing committees following the settlement of row over the allocation of Public Accounts Committee chairmanship and government’s yielding to the demand of the opposition parties to make Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif as head of the PAC.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the way Speaker National Assembly was conducting the House with neutrality and hoped that in coming days, the functioning of Lower House of the Parliament would be further smoothened.