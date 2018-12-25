Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has expressing deep grief over the assassination of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi has sort the report of the incident.

The former MNA was gunned down outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of Defense Housing Authority (DHA). Condoling with the bereaved family, the prime minister has summoned a report in the matter.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry strongly condemning the assassination of former lawmaker has said that Abidi always played an effective role in politics.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah condemned the killing of the MQM-P leader has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh to ensure law and order situation is stable in the city.

The Chief Minister directed for constituting of a special team to investigate Abidi’s murder.