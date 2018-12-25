Share:

ISLAMABAD - Diamond Cricket Academy players along with coach Moied Shakih requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to have mercy on their future and order CDA not to take over the possession of Diamond Academy ground.

Talking to The Nation, Diamond Academy players said: “We are playing cricket for last two years at the Diamond Cricket Academy (DCA) and we have learnt a lot, travelled from across the country and reside in Islamabad as it is one and only international standard academy, which has also bowling machine and we only deposit Rs 2,000 monthly fee, which is utilised on arranging new balls, as one ball costs Rs 1,200. We also travel to different cities to play matches and also toured UAE recently.”

They said the amount they pay as monthly fee has never been spent on personal things, rather the amount has been used in upgrading and maintaining pitches, changing room, a mosque and ground and also in installing four practice pitches. “Each and every penny of our fee is utilized on either us or on the infrastructure, that’s why the academy has been providing international stars to the national team.”

Sharing his views, M Shayan Shaikh, 20, said: “I have started playing cricket when I was only 12, but I didn’t know how to improve myself and how to find out flaws in my bowling technique. When I joined DCA, I was a raw material but only in one year time, they turned me into a quality player. I have played in different cities and also toured abroad with academy.

“I can easily claim that Islamabad is blessed to have such wonderful cricket grounds and a world class academy in shape of DCA, where Pakistan’s top cricketers regularly visit and deliver lectures to kids. We have around 200 youngsters at the academy, who daily spend 6 hours and we have also best coaches, who work very hard on our physical fitness and mental toughness,” he added.

Sharing his views, 15-year-old Atif Khan, who represented Pakistan in U-16 tour of Australia, said: “I was playing tape-ball cricket and only last year, I joined DCA and in less than six months, I was picked for Australia tour and also played regional U-16 matches. I am right-arm fast bowler and bowling with pace of around 136 plus. Farrukh Hayat, Islamabad Region head coach Taimoor Azam and especially Moied Shakih worked very hard on all of us.

“It is my humble request to the CDA chairman and PCB chief to construct a state-of-the-art gym at Diamond Academy and also allocate land, so that we may expand the academy pitches, as length is very short and we also need a swimming pool. I came from the tribal belt and I was playing in Peshawar, but the way I learnt and found DCA coaches and players helpful, it is beyond words. I am aiming high and quite sure that if things go in same direction in next three to four years, I would represent the country in all formats,” he added.

Off break bowler Rizwan, who is just 17 and came from Peshawar, said that he only joined the academy some six months back and working very hard to keep his action simple. “Arsal Shakih guides me and my name is in district U-19 this year. I will try to come up to the expectations.”

DCA head coach Moied Shakih said: “It is highly unfortunate that people talk much rubbish and without knowing the actual facts, they level allegations. It is CDA’s property and we just want to play cricket nothing else. We are not involved in drugs or immoral activities. When I started the academy, this place was a pool of garbage. CDA should help us rather than threatening us. I invite CDA Chairman and Sports Director to come and visit Diamond Ground and see themselves, how this academy has been contributing in providing the best talent to the country.”

He said Imran Khan, who himself is a sportsman, must look into this matter and instead of closing down cricket grounds, he must construct Diamond-like grounds in the capital city as well as in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “I am not using DCA for personal purposes, as it is open place and everybody is welcome to visit. I appeal to the PM to construct more and more cricket grounds, which will help in attracting more youth towards this healthy activity and also help in providing best talent to the national teams,” Moied concluded.