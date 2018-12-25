Share:

Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PMLN) lawmaker Afzal Nadeem Khokhar has been arrested on Tuesday following hearing on a land grabbing case in the Supreme Court’s registry in Lahore.

Reportedly, in a suo motu case, the two-bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan ( CJP ) Mian Saqib Nisar presided over the proceedings against an alleged illegal possession of land by Khokhar and his brother Shafi Khokhar.

Meanwhile, their lawyer pleaded with the top judge for the interim pre-arrest bail for his clients, which was declined by the court. Besides, the judge has also ordered to produce consolidation collector, tehsildar and land revenue officer before the court.

Later, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials took Shafi Khokhar into custody for further investigation into the matter. “Do not be afraid, you are not being arrested but it is the part of investigation process,” the CJP asked Khokhar while instructing ACE officials to present the investigative report in the case.