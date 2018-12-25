Share:

ISLAMABAD - The police resorted to tear gas to disperse the protesting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers outside the accountability court here on Monday.

Security was beefed up around the judicial complex with heavy contingents of police and Rangers deployed around the building and along roads leading to the court. Heavy police deployment was made on the occasion of verdict of the accountability court in Al-Azizia and Flagship references against former PM Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz reached the Federal Judicial Complex a little around 2:15 pm, after which the PML-N supporters gathered outside the premises tried to force their way into the court complex. Police retaliated with tear gas shelling and baton-charging the supporters. The workers also tried to cross the barbed wire laid down for security purposes.

The protesters began pelting stones at the police; however, the situation came under control after police resorted to tear gas and baton charging. Minor clashes between police and the PML-N workers also took place in sector G-11 before the announcement of the verdict. The protesters blocked Kashmir Highway to express solidarity with their leader. The police also manhandled a journalist who argued with the latter over entry into the complex.

PML-N workers had started gathering outside the court to show their support for the party leader quite early in the day. They chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif. PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, spokesperson Mariyum Aurangzeb and Javed Hashmi arrived at the court and were permitted to enter the premises. Other leaders, including former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were not allowed to enter.

Section 144 was imposed in the federal capital to maintain law and order situation. The administration of Islamabad and Rawalpindi had decided that there would be no blockade at the entry points of the capital, and security officials would only ensure strict checking.

According to Islamabad administration, a thousand police and one hundred Rangers personnel were deployed around the accountability court. All passageways leading to the accountability court were sealed. Only 15 people were allowed in the courtroom including PML-N leaders and lawyers. Media personnel were asked to carry an ID with them.

