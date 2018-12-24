Share:

GUJRANWALA-Local PML-N workers staged a protest demonstration following the court's verdict against Nawaz Sharif, and they termed the verdict political revenge.

As the court announced its decision, dozens of PML-N workers gathered in front of the residence of senior PML-N leader Khan Ghulam Dastgir Khan and staged a protest. The protesters burnt tyres and blocked the road. They chanted slogans in favour of their leader Nawaz Sharif and said there was nothing in the case and their leader had been convicted wrongly. They said that NAB failed to prove any allegation of corruption against Nawaz Sharif. They said that Nawaz Sharif had served the country with honesty; he made the country a nuclear power, and he also overcame energy crisis.