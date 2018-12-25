Share:

Police in an action on Tuesday arrested two shooters of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) from Karachi, and confiscated two Kalashinkovs , hand grenades from their custody.

Briefing the media about the police’s action, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Arif Aslam, said that the New Karachi police in a raid here on Tuesday, arrested two target killers of MQM-London.

“The target killers identified as Kashif alias Kala and Asif a.k.a. Metha were involved in killing of 15 persons and other law-breaking activities,” said SSP central.

Kashif gunned down 13 people, while Asif had shot dead 2 persons in year 2011-12, the SSP central continued. Furthermore, Asif was also involved in firing over Jeay Sindh rally and other heinous crimes.

Arif Aslam said the accused were also involved in torching public properties during strikes in the past. Two Kalashnikov and hand grenades were also recovered from the custody of arrested shooter of MQM-London.

Sindh Rangers on Sunday (December 2) arrested target killer of Muthaida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) from Karachi’s area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to the details shared by the paramilitary forces, MQM-L’s target killer was nabbed from Disco Bakery, an area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi. “The arrested killer identified as Farooq, was involved and wanted to LEAS in many heinous crimes of murders and others in the metropolis,” the spokesperson of the Rangers said.