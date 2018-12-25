Police in an action on Tuesday arrested two shooters of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) from
Briefing the media about the police’s action, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Arif Aslam, said that the New Karachi police in a raid here on
“The target killers identified as Kashif alias Kala and Asif a.k.a. Metha
Kashif gunned down 13 people, while Asif had shot dead 2 persons in
Arif Aslam said the accused were also involved in torching public properties during strikes in the past. Two Kalashnikov and hand grenades were also recovered from the custody of arrested shooter of MQM-London.
Sindh Rangers on Sunday (December 2) arrested target killer of Muthaida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) from Karachi’s area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.
According to the details shared by the paramilitary forces, MQM-L’s target killer was nabbed from Disco Bakery, an area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi. “The arrested killer identified as
Farooq also played an active role in