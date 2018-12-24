Share:

HAFIZABAD-The district police have made comprehensive security plan to provide foolproof security to the Christian community at 33 churches in the district and in this connection they have deputed 350 cops including Elite Force commandoes, said DPO Sajid Kiyani.

Addressing a large number of Christians and scholars and cops belonging to the Christian community at a lunch arranged by him to commemorate the Christmas, he said that the constitution of Pakistan provided equal rights to all citizens irrespective of caste, colour, creed and religion. He assured that full protection would be provided to the Christians community on the occasion.

Prominent among those who attended the luncheon ceremony included Father Mushtaq Payara, Padri Suliman, Pastor Zeeshan Robert, Master Joseph and MC CBA Union President Ishaq Masih. They thanked the DPO for showing noble gesture and said that this would further promote interfaith harmony.

PROTEST

The scholarship holders of Middle Standard Examination, held by Punjab Education Commission, have protested against the non-payment of scholarship for the past three years, which has disappointed them.

The office-bearers of Punjab Teachers Union including its District Leader Muhammad Siddiqiue and a large number of affected students and their parents have called upon the authorities to ensure early disbursement of scholarship amount.