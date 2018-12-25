Share:

The Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Peoples' Party accepts every court decision and he is ready to face every graft case to be made on the basis of JIT report on money laundering case.

The Chief Minister said while speaking to the press at Mazar-e-Quaid that hundreds of people were killed in Karachi a few years back but now the law and order situation has improved in the city.

A joint investigation team (JIT) report submitted in the Supreme Court has held the Zardari and Omni groups responsible in the mega money laundering and fake accounts case.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the suo motu case at the apex court's Lahore registry and issued a notice to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Zardari. The court also imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of Zardari and Omni groups' properties.

"We will put the country on road to progress with our party leadership," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Sindh government gave subsidy on sugarcane and power plants for the relief of the public.

"We are ready to face courts over giving services to the people," the chief minister added.

CM Shah said that the JIT has written that the provincial government gave tractors to the famers on subsidized rates.

The chief minister lamented that the metropolis is till facing 18 hour load shedding.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.

The former president’s other close aide and Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed a close aide and Omni Group chairman and his son, Abdul Ghani, were arrested by FIA in August.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources.

The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.