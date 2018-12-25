Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party has said that it has all options on table including container politics and the incumbent federal government might lose its majority due to U–turns.

Responding to minus Imran Khan politics during a presser at PPP Media Cell on Monday, Bilawal Bhutto’s spokesman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the government’s majority in National Assembly could be counted on fingers and even its allies-MQM-P and BNP-Mengal - are unsatisfied with them. “The government could lose its majority in the house as it has even not fulfilled its promise for creation of South Punjab province,” he said.

When the Senator was asked as if in current scenario PPP could climb on the container and initiate aggressive politics, the PPP leader said that all options are on table for them and would consider it and the final announcement would be made by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on December 27 – death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

Rejecting the biased accountability process, the PPP chairman spokesman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that there was no JIT against those who violated constitution and imposed martial law and even against PTI leader Jahangir Taren who was found having millions of rupees accounts in name of his personal employees.

He said that only opposition is being targeted in the garb of accountability. “This is not new for PPP and had faced more bizarre allegations in past but came out with proving innocence in courts.” He said that PPP chairman is blamed for having company shareholder when he was a year old and even when he was studying abroad.

He said that the party would give its future course of strategy in CEC meeting on 26 and announce it on death anniversary on 27 December.

“There is resentment in PPP workers and even masses would come out along with PPPP activists if Bilawal Bhutto is targeted since he is a hope and had openly come out on issues on missing persons and freedom of expression” said the spokesman.

“PPP and its leadership will not leave the space for others and will come out on roads and also prove our innocence in courts and will fight against those who are trying to scrap 18th amendment and NFC awards,” he said.

Khokhar also said that they were in touch with all opposition parties and are coordinating on issues. The government to align its every failure on economy and hike in prices creating misery for masses with corruption rather than resolving these issues, he said.

He said that only civilian premiers are being targeted and even the investigative authorities and courts are reluctant in taking up cases against the former dictator General (r) Pervez Musharraf and in Asghar Khan case- involving military rulers for distributing funds to topple civilian government.

“Why DG FIA who briefed court today is reluctant to probe Asghar Khan case,” he said adding as to why Musharraf’s assets were not seized.

There is no sacred institution in the country as without across the board accountability no one would consider it a proper procedure, he said.

Speaking on cases against the top opposition leadership, Khokhar said that there is a mindset to wipe out leadership who speaks over national issues. Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam were target for this cause and similar is the case for PPP he said and added that Bilawal would give future strategy over it on 27 December.

Speaking on decision from the apex court on fake bank accounts case, he also said that the apex court could not decide over the case as it is not a trial court. “It will be sent to trial court where it could record testimonies and follow other procedure,” said Khokhar.

Advisor to CM Sindh on Information Murataz Wahab termed the allegations against PPP leaders as tales of Laila Majnun and said that they were similar to those leveled against them in past but once against they would be acquitted from the independent judiciary likewise in past.

“The government wants to conceal its failure in the guise of accountability process against opposition leadership,” he lamented.