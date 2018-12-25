Share:

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that there was no COD (Charter of Democracy) between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) but an agreement for concealing each others’ corruption.

Addressing a press conference, along with Senator Shibli Faraz and Minister of State for Revenue Muhammad Hammad Azhar in Islamabad, The minister said that both families were running the world’s largest money laundering network and they termed this as COD.

He said that democracy was in ‘danger’ if they were asked about their looted money. The minister said that all institutions were working independently under the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that Nawaz Sharif could not answer simple question of NAB court about money trail of his assets. He said that both Nawaz and Zardari have established fake companies to legalize kickbacks obtained in different projects in the country.