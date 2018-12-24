Share:

BUREWALA-Burewala Municipal Committee Chairman Ashiq Arain has said that it is everyone’s moral responsibility to protect the rights of the minorities and to participate in their happiness.

He stated that the Christian community was connected with our lives. The role of minorities in very essential and we have to promote brotherhood with them. The local government is committed with the Christian community and today’s ceremony is a proof of solidarity with them. In the ceremony Christmas cake was cut as well.

Assistant Commissioner Hussnain Khalid Sampal, Qadir Salim Hafeez, Pastors Murtus Masih, Hameed Feroze Bhatti also addressed the ceremony while Vice Chairman MC Burewala Haji Muhammad Iftikhar Bhatti, District Council Nazir Rindhawa, Councilors Municipal Mian Khalid Hussain, Rana Shahid Ali, Iftikhar Mithu Bhatti, Shumun Masih, District President Anjuman Tajran Muhammad Jamil Bhatti, Malik Mohammad Aslam, Dr Aslam Pervez Bagga, members of civil society and other representatives were present on the occasion.

Makhdoom family has always acted as spokesperson for people’s wishes by practicing gentle politics, said Fatta Katta Union Council (UC) chairman Ch Shehzad Adil Bajwa.

Talking to media, he said that the family of Jamaluddin Wali had always propagated brotherhood, love and unanimity among the people. He added that Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood had played a vital role in the politics of South Punjab.

“The Makhdoom family has strong and cordial relations with our forefathers, and these relations will be strengthened in future.”a