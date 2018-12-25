Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says protecting the rights of minorities is among the top priorities of PTI government.

In a statement to felicitate Christian community celebrating Christmas on Tuesday, the Minister said the community members have played a great role in solidarity, development and prosperity of Pakistan. He appreciated their services in health, education and other sectors.

The Minister said the birth of Prophet Jesus Christ (AS) is beatitude for Muslims too.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said constitution of Pakistan guarantees the protection of minorities.