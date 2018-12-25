Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) workers laid to rest in local graveyard on Monday. The funeral prayers of both deceased were held at Usmiana Colony near Jawaid Hospital while the burials were done at Paposh and Sindhi Grave Yard separately.

According to PSP sources, some unknown persons had attacked the PSP office in Gulbhar Rizvia Society on Sunday night. As a result two party workers were killed, namely Naeem and Azhar. Chairman PSP Mustafa Kamal, President Anees Ahmed Qaimkhani and Central Committee Leaders and large numbers of party workers attend their funeral.

Later, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal while talking to the media men said that MQM-London based leadership is still using the youth of city to carry out target killing of political workers. PSP had given scarifies for the restoration of peace in Karachi and if efforts were made to defeat the PSP ideology by force it will reopen the chapter of target killing in city. In past PSP workers gave their lives to protect the party ideology and once again the enemy has targeted the innocent political workers to accomplish it nefarious agenda. The blood of the workers would not go in vain and murderers would be behind the bars soon, he added.

Kamal further said: PSP is in the battle field and fighting a war for the nation against the enemy of the state however the party is being punished over carrying out the movement against anti-state elements. “Our forefather gave their lives for the creation of Pakistan and now are ready to save the country at any cost” said PSP chairman.

Meanwhile PTI Karachi President Khurram Sherzaman along with other party leaders also visited PSP headquarter Pakistan House and held a condolence meeting with PSP leaders Shamshad Siddqui, Hafeezuddin Advocate and Azeem Memon. PTI leaders condemned the attack on the PSP office and also expressed grief over death of PSP‘s workers.