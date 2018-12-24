Share:

HAFIZABAD-PTI MNA Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti has assured the villagers that the PTI believed in service and not in hollow and rosy slogans, and it would start an era of prosperity in the country.

Addressing a gathering in village Puccay Malhian while inaugurating Rs. 60 million sui gas project, he said that all-out efforts would be made for raising the living standard of the masses in remote areas.

He further said that sui gas and electricity would be provided to every villager without any discrimination. Prominent among those who also addressed the gathering included MPA Ch. Ahsan Ansar Bhatti, Ex-District Nazim Ch Mubashar Abbas Bhatti and Ch. Sikandar Nawaz Bhatti Chairman Union Council Nanoaana.

FURNITURE BURNT IN FIRE

Furniture and wood worth Rs700,000 were burnt to ashes when fire broke out in the shop of Muhammad Irfan Mughal in Bilal Chowk Mohallah Hussainpura Hafizabad last night.

According to Rescue sources, the fire broke out due to short circuiting of electricity which engulfed the whole shop in no time and all the furniture was destroyed.

The Rescue-1122 rushed to-the-spot and put off the fire to save the adjoining shops from any damages.