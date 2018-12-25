Share:

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will discuss on December 25 prospects for promoting integration processes in Eurasia and bilateral relations, the Kremlin press service said in a statement Monday. “On December 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who will be in Russia on a working visit. During the talks, the sides will discuss the key issues of bilateral relations and prospects for further promoting the integration processes in the Eurasian space,” the statement said.