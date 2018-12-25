Share:

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly, Russia’s parliament, in the first quarter of 2019, the exact date will be agreed with account for the head of state’s schedule, upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said Monday.

“Believe me, there are no secret meanings, conspiracy theories that sometimes appear in the media,” Matviyenko said at a press conference when asked why the traditional presidential address, usually announced at the end of the year , was postponed.

“This year the president delivered his address in March, so in the first quarter of next year the president will also certainly deliver his address to the Federal Assembly. The date will be agreed depending on the president’s schedule, international and other obligations, but the president will surely address the Federal Assembly in the first quarter,” she said.