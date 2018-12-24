Share:

MULTAN-Qila Qasim Bagh will be turned into an attractive place for visitors and the Parks and Horticulture Authority will soon launch a project for beautification of Damdama besides landscaping of green belts.

Commissioner Multan Division Imran Sikandar Baloch stated while chairing a meeting here on Monday. The commissioner directed the authorities concerned to launch a crackdown on land grabbers and get vacated land on and around Qila from the illegal occupants. He directed the Auqaf Department officials to check revenue record of department’s land and submit a certificate at his office after getting vacated its land from the illegal occupation of land grabbers. He directed district administration to carry out survey of nazool land and issue a list of lands and properties under illegal occupation.

The Commissioner directed the PHA authorities to build play lands in different parks besides beautifying green belts and parks. He said that Qila Qasim Bagh would be turned into the best recreational spot of South Punjab. He directed concerned officials to accomplish road construction and roundabout widening projects. He also asked Wasa officials to replace broken manhole covers with the new ones. He further asked the MDA to prepare a report on cat eyes forthwith.