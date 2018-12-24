Share:

NEW YORK-Chris Evans paid an emotional tribute to his wife as he broadcast his final BBC Radio 2 show.

The DJ, who has hosted breakfast for nine years, said: "I'd like to thank my wife Natasha, my gravity, my compass, my guiding light. "I crave the uncertainty, but you can only do that against a backdrop of certainty and security."

He added it was a "sad day", but also "an exciting day for everyone" as he prepared to move to Virgin Radio. "Thank you to the BBC for supporting me and entrusting me with one of their precious microphones for the last 13 years, for allowing me to grow for every minute of every day I've been on the air," he said.

Through tears, he thanked a number of people, including his agent Michael and his station bosses past and present - Lesley Douglas, Bob Shennan and Lewis Carnie. Zoe Ball will take over from Evans in January, becoming the first woman to host the coveted Radio 2 breakfast slot.

It's one of several schedule changes on the station, with Sara Cox set to take over Drivetime from Simon Mayo, Jo Whiley moving back to evenings and a new late night show for Trevor Nelson.

Media caption Chris has a few thank yous to say in his final Radio 2 Breakfast Show. As he opened the show on Monday morning, Evans told his listeners not to "shed too many tears" during his final programme.

Evans, who has spent 13 years with Radio 2, said: "To read a book, you have to keep turning the pages, but to write a book in the first place you have to do exactly the same. "The sight of a blank page strikes the fear of god into some, but for others there's nothing more exciting.

"So with your blessing, that's precisely what I'm going to do."

On Twitter, fellow broadcasters paid tribute to Evans - including Ball, BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker and Reverend Kate Bottley, the former Gogglebox star who presented on the Pause For Thought segment of Evans's show.