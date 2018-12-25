Share:

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, inaugurated a freight train at Karachi Railway Station on Tuesday.

The freight train would be run by Pakistan Railway under the public-private partnership between Karachi to Lahore. According to reports, the train - taking 26 hundred tons of load – would leave towards Lahore from Karachi daily.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Sheikh Rasheed said that the income of our freight is eighteen billion rupees. He said that the Karachi Circular Railway project has become part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for which further deliberations are underway.

The minister said that talks are also in progress with China for laying new railway track between Karachi and Peshawar. He has said that Pakistan was moving towards progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also said that all the previous tenders in Pakistan Railways have been cancelled and now fresh tenders will be issued. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Imran Ismail said Pakistan Railways has been improved after being taken by Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. He said that cheap resources of transport are being made available for the people.