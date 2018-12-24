Share:

New York: Rihanna's been busy. In the past few years, the singer has launched an insanely successful make-up line, a hit lingerie line and has also taken up acting, appearing in the Met Gala-themed heist movie, Ocean's 8. So she's been a little MIA from the music world. That said, we're going to be seeing new music from her very soon. She joins the line of pop heavyweights such as Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Adele, and Selena Gomez who have all promised new material in 2019. Thanks the music lords, we could use a little pick-me-up after the year we've had.