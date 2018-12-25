Share:

PESHAWAR - President Peshawar District Cricket Association Muhammad Asghar Ali Monday termed the role of Malik Cricket Academy (MCA) vital for the promotion of cricket in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and appreciated Managing Director MCA Malik Farman for his dedicated efforts in supporting new talent to the game.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Asghar Khan soon after distribution kits among talented players of the Malik Cricket Academy, said that the Malik Cricket Academy is working a nursery at grassroots level and most of the players in the Under-16, Under-19 and selection of players for Peshawar Region are coming from Malik Cricket Academy.

Malik Farman on this occasion disclosed that in the recent trials of the Under-19 Aleem Afridi, Muhammad Rahim, Ammad Uddin from Peshawar, Fahad Zaman, Muhammad Faizan, Waqas Khan and Abu Zar from Bannu, Abdur Razaq from South Waziristan Agency, Muhammad Saeed Afridi from Khyber District, Haroon from Wana, Jalal Khan from Mohmand District have selected from Malik Cricket Academy.

Besides this four of the MCA players comprising Hashim Farooq, Muhammad Irfan, Asam Uddin and Raz Muhammad selected in the National School Cricket Tournament, while Muhammad Irfan top the Under-16 and played the Pat angular Series. He disclosed that MCA reached to the final of the All Pakistan Ch. Munawar Twenty20 Cricket Tournament wherein a total of 32 teams from across Pakistan took part. The MCA players Arif Shah, Siddique Afridi and Mohib Ullah got the prizes of best player, best bowler and best fielder in the that tournament and assured that like in the past MCA would be working hard to promote cricket in the province at grassroots level.

At the end, Muhammad Asghar Ali gave away new kits to the promising cricketers of the Malik Cricket Academy and expressed the hope that MCA would continue its efforts for the promotion of cricket in KP and newly merged tribal districts of the province.