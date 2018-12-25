Share:

ISLAMABAD - Test-discard left-handed opening batsman Sami Aslam breached all the rules and regulations and simply walked out from Rawalpindi Region camp without informing the coach or team management, as he was told that he is not going to play the semifinal of the National T20 Cup presently underway in Multan.

Talking to The Nation on Monday, Rawalpindi Region manager Jameel Ahmed confirmed that Sami Aslam showed very irresponsible attitude and didn’t even bother to turn up for the match. “I even told him to come and sit in Rawalpindi Region dug-out in the semifinal against Karachi, as it is highly unprofessional manner and also sheer breach of PCB rules and regulations. I will also write a report to the PCB in this regard.”

Jameel said Sami is not a new-comer, nor a club-level cricketer, rather he has represented Pakistan in Test and One-Day Internationals, besides playing a lot of National T20, first class and list-A matches. “Sami is 23 and knows the impact of his highly childish behavior. He must learn professionalism from Sohail Tanveer, who was dropped for Karachi match only a day earlier, but Sohail showed professionalism not a childish behavior.”

Jameel said only last night, Sami called him to know whether he was playing the semifinal or not. “I told him that we will see situation and wicket and then decide the playing XI.

But he kept on insisting to know the playing XI. I once again told him to come in the morning and join the team. But without even bothering to inform the team management, he simply walked away. Such attitude is not acceptable. He must have shown respect and sportsman spirit, as cricket is the game of gentlemen. I have to make decisions in the best interest of the team and have the right to include or leave any player as per team requirements.

“The way Sami has behaved, it has left a lot of question marks and others may follow the same, if he will be left off the hook. It will also put a negative impact on overall morale of the team. It is now up to PCB, how they treat Sami after this incident,” he added.

When asked whether Sami will be welcomed back in case he returns for the final, Jameel said: “No. I have already informed the PCB and will file a report as well. I have tried best to convince Sami not to leave the team and same was conveyed by coach Sabih Azhar, but he didn’t bother to follow the rules.”