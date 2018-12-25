Share:

LAHORE - Sports Board Punjab’s six-day winter vacations coaching/training programme for U-16 players started on Monday across the province. Sports Board Punjab DG Nadeem Sarwar said: “The six-day winter vacations programme is a healthy activity and the best way to keep young players active and fit during winter vacations. It’s a great opportunity for young players to sharpen their skills under the qualified SBP coaches.” He said the programme will continue till Dec 29 in all the 36 districts of the province. “All the DSOs of the province have also been advised to prepare a thorough report of the winter vacations camp along with relevant photographs and send it to the SBP office by January 1, 2019. On the opening day, all the districts hosted training camps of different games.–Staff Reporter