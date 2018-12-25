Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday ruled that the Railways’ land is not to be used to set up housing societies nor lease be issued for the purpose till the next order.

A two-member bench of the apex court was hearing suo moto case regarding the use of railways land for the establishment of housing societies. Railways Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed appeared before the bench. The court also sought all the stay orders from all high courts and subordinate courts about the railways lands.

The judges said that the Pakistan Railways’ land is owned by the department and only the Railways could utilise it. The court also ordered removal of encroachments from the railways land.

The court summoned the owners of the Royal Palm Club in the next hearing of the case and adjourned the hearing till December 27. Talking to media outside Supreme Court Lahore Registry Building, Sheikh Rashid said the nation would always remember Chief Saqib Nisar for his services for the nation. He said it would be an honour for Pakistan Railways that the facilities being provided for the railway workers and passengers would be scheduled to review on 27th.

He said huge corruption had been committed in the past but now every corrupt person would be held accountable. He maintained that Railway’s land would be retrieved from the grabbers.

To a question, he said the media was showing that Pakistan People Party leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur had properties abroad so they have to be answerable for their deeds and wealth.