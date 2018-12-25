Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Monday summoned Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar before the court in the case about delay in the construction of Nai Gaj dam in Dadu district of Sindh.

A three-judge bench of Supreme Court was hearing the case with regard to paucity of funds for the construction of the dam. The petitioner told the bench that the PC-1 for the Nai Gaj Dam was submitted but funds for the project not released.

“The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has yet to give permission for the dam project, he said.

The chief justice remarked that all three ministers being summoned to Islamabad and their approval will also be attained and they will explain their positions appearing before the court.

The bench had accepted a petition for hearing regarding the construction of Nai Gaj dam in September this year. The completion of the Nai Gaj dam has been delayed by at least four years and the main reason is said to be lack of funds for the project. The work on the project started in 2012 and it was supposed to be completed by April 2015. However, because of the inordinate delay it is now likely to be completed by June 2019.

Besides, the bench also heard the matters alleged illegal encroachment over the properties belonging to Hindu community in Sindh province; re-verification of degrees of the pilots, cabin-crew; killing of a mediaman in Sambrial; and land grabbing by PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar and MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar etc.