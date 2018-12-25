Share:

Australian High Commissioner Margret Adamson called on Secretary Water Resources Shamail Ahmad Khawaja in Islamabad on Tuesday.

They discussed the future steps for implementation of actions agreed in the MoU on Water Resources management.

Both the sides agreed to share with each other nominees for constituting the joint advisory committee and work out annual work plan to achieve the objectives set out in the MOU.

The Australian high commissioner informed that the Australian experts from the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research will be visiting Pakistan early next year.