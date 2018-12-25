Share:

ISLAMABAD - Members of opposition parties in Upper House of the Parliament staged walkout on Monday to protest ‘one-sided accountability’ against political opponents, pushing the chair to prorogue the 285th session sine die. Senate resumed on Monday with Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair.

The Chairman had to prorogue the House over lack of quorum after the opposition parties staged walk out to protest what Senator Sherry Rehman termed as one-sided accountability to politically victimise the opposition parties.

The Chairman suspended the proceedings for 30 minutes waiting for the protesting senators to return but to no avail.

Eventually, he ordered members count present in the House and was informed that the House was not in quorum.

He then as a last resort prorogued the Senate session sine die.

Earlier, taking the floor, PPP parliamentary leader Senator Sherry Rehman questioned the type of accountability being conducted by the NAB with nexus of the government.

She said that how tragic the incident was when a professor died in the NAB custody handcuffed few days ago.

She came down hard over the ministers for making statements that historic decisions in corruption references were around the corner.

She noted with regret that how come the JIT report on fake bank accounts case was displayed in the Supreme Court during Monday’s hearing of the case in Lahore.

She continued that only opposition members were being targeted in the name of accountability through media trial of their leadership. She was of the view that after PML-N leadership, the government and the NAB had started targeting the PPP leadership through a media trial.

“We have always accepted the courts decisions. We are not afraid of what’s being done now”, she said, adding that her party would face it like its previous leadership starting for late Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his daughter Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had faced.

While concluding her speech, she said, “This one sided accountability through media trial is not acceptable to the opposition”. She announced to stage walk out as mark of protest and all opposition members in the House followed her call.

On this, the Chairman asked the Leader of the House and ministers to go after the protesting senators to persuade them to come back but to no avail.

The Chairman suspended the proceedings for 30 minutes and after finding that the House was not in quorum, he prorogued the session.