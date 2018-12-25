Share:

MOSCOW - The service life of the Russian Zarya functional cargo module on the International Space Station (ISS), launched in November 1998, has been extended for next ten years, the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center said Monday.

According to the Khrunichev center, the high level of cooperation between subsidiary enterprises that took part in the construction of the module has allowed the certification of Zarya service life until 2028, while its estimated lifespan was 15 years.

“After 20 years, the most ‘mature’ module of the ISS, the Zarya, continues to function properly,” the center said in a statement.

The partner countries participating in the ISS project have agreed to operate the orbital outpost until 2024, and negotiations are underway to extend its service life until 2028 or 2030.