NEW DELHI:- Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi says he intends to take legal action against his predecessor Sheharyar Khan for holding him responsible for the financial loss that PCB suffered after the ICC’s Disputes Resolution Committee rejected its compensation claim in a case that they had filed against the BCCI. Sethi tweeted that Sheharyar’s claim that he took a unilateral decision to proceed against the BCCI for violating a contract with the PCB is ‘utterly false’ and ‘malicious’.

“Ex-PCB chief Sheharyar Khan says I was solely responsible for the decision to proceed against BCCI for violating a contract with PCB. This is utterly false and malicious. I intend to take action under the law.”