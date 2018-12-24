Share:

SADIQABAD-Former Market Committee chairman Haji Talib Hussain said that Shehbaz Sharif was a brave leader, adding that his election as the chairman of Public Accounts Committee was the evidence of his political wisdom.

Talking to media, he said: “The PML-N is committed to people’s wellbeing, development and prosperity.” He said that the confidence shown by the Parliamentarians in Shehbaz Sharif is clear proof of his trustworthiness. He stated: “The way Shehbaz Sharif has served the people of Punjab is exemplary.” He said that the PML-N would keep struggling for the future and progress of Pakistan, adding “Only by adhering to the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam could Pakistan become prosperous.” He said that the PML-N appreciated the good policies of the government, and it would oppose anti-public policies.

LAWYERS JOIN PLF GROUP

Renowned lawyer and former Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) vice president Talib Bhatti, along with companions, has announced to join Professional Lawyers Group (PLG).

Former TBA vice president Rasheed Afzal Cheema, Hafeezur Rehman Hafeez, Muneer Ahmed Gondal, Zahid Saeed Buttar, TBA general secretary Mian Abdul Hafiz and other lawyers were present on the occasion.

Advocate Talib Bhatti announced his support for Nauman Iqbal, candidate for TBA president, and Mazhar Elahi Khan, candidate for TBA general sectary. He also pledged to launch an all-out campaign for their success.

Nauman Iqbal and Mazhar Elahi Khan welcomed Advocate Talib Bhatti and his companions in the PLG. They stated: “We cordially welcome the newcomers in the group. The PLG has always protected the rights of the lawyers, and we will keep doing our part to solve lawyers’ problems in the future.” On the occasion, Advocate Talib Bhatti was announced as senior vice president for the TBA election 2019.