ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senators belonging to Sindh yesterday warned that the gas being produced in Sindh would not be allowed to use in other provinces unless the province’s gas demand is fulfilled.

“Under 18th Amendment, Sindh province has the first right to use gas being produced here,” said PPP senators while protesting over the gas shortage in Sindh.

The issue of gas shortage was raised in the meeting of Senate Standing committee on Petroleum by Senators Imamdin Shouqeen, Sherry Rehman and Sassui Palijo due to suspension of gas supply in various areas of Sindh.

The meeting of the Senate Committee on Petroleum which was held here under the chairmanship of Senator Mohsin Aziz was told by the senators from PPP that PTI government would not be allowed to transfer gas to other provinces being produced in Sindh.

The senators said that industries and domestic consumers from Sindh had first right to use gas being produced in the province.

During PTI’s tenure gas was not available for cooking and transport in Sindh, the senators said. Senator Sherry Rehman grilled the officials of SSGC. She asked SSGC managing director to respond questions before moving towards briefing. She said that children could not go to school due to suspension in gas supply. She further said that government had told that gas supply from Gambit was suspended but this field was supplying gas according to her information. Sherry Rehman said that suspension of gas supply in Sindh was against constitution. She said that gas producing province had first right to use it. She demanded that gas producing province should be supplied gas first.

Senator Sassui Palijo said that PTI government befooling the people and questioned why it was continuing policies formed by PML-N government. Chairman Committee Mohsin Aziz said that past government had imposed ban on domestic gas connections in 2012. The senators further said that there had not been reached any settlement on supply of gas between Managing director SSGC and energy minister Sindh. They claimed that officials of SSGS were lying.

The Managing director SSGC Amin Rajpoot assured the committee again that he would settle the issue of gas supply to urban and rural areas of Sindh in next few days. He said that Sindh province was facing 115 mmcfd shortage of gas in winter season and company was trying to implement load management plan to overcome this shortage of gas. Amin Rajpoot said that there was issue of low pressure in supply of gas in Sindh however there was no issue of gas availability. He said that main issue of gas shortage in Sindh was uninterrupted gas supply to zero rated industry that was not part of load management plan last year. Managing Director SSGC proposed the committee to cut gas supply to general industry on Sunday and 50 percent reduction to captive power plants, then issue of gas shortage would be resolved.

Senator Imamuddin said that gas production in Sindh was more than consumption. He said that SSGC had cut gas supply to export oriented industry. The Standing Committee on Petroleum was told that the ministry and the gas distribution companies are working on a mechanism to fulfill the domestic gas needs in Sindh and in pursuance of the negotiations with the industrial sector the load management will be carried out and problem of acute gas shortage for domestic and industrial needs.

Chairman committee directed to resolve the issue of gas supply to Sindh in couple of days.

The Committee was also informed regarding shortage of gas supply in Kalat, Mastung and Ziarat, measures are being taken to ensure no shortage is experienced from now on. Regarding the matter of sale of shares by the Premier Oil Company without taking permission from the provinces, the Committee was told that the provision of taking provinces on board doesn’t apply on the agreements held before the 18th Amendment and hence is not applicable on this sale of shares.

The Committee was also given a briefing on line losses of gas companies. The Committee was told by SSGC that volumetric losses for 2015-16 were 46,652 MMCF, for 2016-17 39,547 MMCF and for 2017-18 39,268 MMCF. It was told that the increased line losses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are mainly due to lack of proper gas distribution network in Karak for which measures are underway. The Committee was told by SNGPL that in order to cater to the losses in areas of Balochistan, the company has given a proposal for fixed tariff mechanism for Balochistan. The meeting was attended by Senators Imamudin Shouqeen, Sherry Rehman, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Sassui Palijo and senior officials from the ministry of petroleum, SNGPL and SSGC.