Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that solid steps were being taken to make all the provincial institutions more vibrant and effective.

The Governor stated this while talking to Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayazul Hassan Chohan who called on him in Lahore on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall political situation of the country came under discussion. Sarwar said that merit should be promoted at every level and corruption will not be tolerated at any cost.