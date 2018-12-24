Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-Federal Minister for Housing & Works and PML-Q Central General Secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema has said that Premier Imran Khan has been struggling day and night to overcome the prevailing economic crisis left by previous regime.

"We do hope that the PM would change the destiny of the nation." Federal Minister for Housing & Works Tariq Bashir Cheema expressed the views while addressing a big public meeting here at the residence of former city nazim Muhammad Ejaz Khan Baloch on Railway Road.

Two PML-Q MPAs - Dr Muhammad Afzal and Chaudhry Ehsanul Haq, several UC chairmen besides hundreds of citizens attended the meeting. District President PML-Q Bahawalpur Syed Salahuddin Ahmed Jeelani conducted proceedings of the public meeting.

The federal minister categorically stated that "we would not accept the merger of Bahawalpur division in proposed South Punjab province as inhabitant of Bahawalpur division have been neglected after its merger in one Unit in 1954 and later on its disintegration in Dictator Yahya Khan regime." He demanded holding of referendum in Bahawalpur division on this issue.

The PML-Q stalwart reminded that Bahawalpur province movement was launched in 1970 in which scores of political activists were arrested and while some were shot dead during agitation.

This movement was stopped due to fall down of East Pakistan in 1971. He stated that two MNAs - Mian Nizamuddin Haider and Makhdoom Noor Muhammad Hashmi had not put their signatures on 1973 constitution as a mark of protest against former Premier ZA Bhutto denial for the restoration of Bahawalpur province.

He announced convening a big conference of all stakeholders in Bahawalpur under the patronage of Ameer Bahawalpur Salahuddin Abbasi to press their 50 years old Bahawalpur province demand.

The federal minister said that both Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi and Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi are the future leaders of this area. He asked MPA Gazain Abbasi to play effective role for the restoration of Bahawalpur province at Punjab government level.

He also urged the PML-N, PPP, the PTI, JI and JUI leaders from Bahawalpur division along with MNA Samiul Hassan Gillani and former MNA Ali Hassan Gillani to come forward for betterment of their mother land. He warned the lawmakers of Bahawalpur division to avail this chance otherwise the region would remain ignored and backward.

The PML-Q stalwart in his speech said that the opponents of Bahawalpur province say that how a new province consisting three districts would be created? "These people forget that Bahawalpur performed as province from 1951 to 1954 in which Makhdoomzada Syed Hassan Mehmood was chief minister while my late father Chaudhry Bashir Cheema served as deputy speaker in Bahawalpur assembly," he recalled.

He paid rich tributes to last ruler of former Bahawalpur State Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Khamis Abbasi who not only paid the expenses of the oath ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and first Governor General Pakistan along with salaries of Pakistan government employees. He claimed that King Edward medical college Lahore was built on the land owned by Nawab of Bahawalpur while officers residences were constructed in Bahawalpur house Lahore.

The federal minister said that Imran Khan is also Premier of Bahawalpuries. "In past during his speeches on different occasions in Bahawalpur, he (Imran) had supported the demand for the restoration of Bahawalpur province so we would convince him," he asserted, adding that he had taken Chaudhry brothers on board on this issue.

He assured to get in touch with Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for the up gradation of Dera Nawab Sahib railway station, besides stoppage of Faisalabad bound trains.

Earlier, PML-Q District President Syed Salahuddin Ahmed Jeelani, former city Nazim Khalid Baloch and local leader addressed the public meeting and assured support for Tariq Bashir Cheema movement for the restoration of Bahawalpur province. Later federal minister attended a dinner ceremony hosted by former city nazim Ejaz Khan Baloch.