ISLAMABAD - There is no surprise in the conviction of Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference, however, his acquittal in the Flagship Reference has come as a pleasant surprise to many in Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

The PML-N leadership had already devised a strategy to handle the post-conviction situation and how to handle political affairs in the absence of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, who is also in jail on judicial remand.

Sources in the party informed that in the meeting jointly held under the chair of Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif Thursday last it was decided that an advisory committee comprising senior party leaders would be constituted to deal with the party affairs in case of Nawaz Sharif’s conviction.

A senior PML-N lawmaker said that they were expecting the decision rather the acquittal in one of the two corruption cases came as a surprise to them, adding that they would vigorously contest these cases in superior courts and would ultimately come out victorious.

The senior PML-N leaders like former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal had also said that they would follow the legal course to get justice from superior courts as the cases instituted against Nawaz Sharif lack substance.

Although the people with hawkish tendency in PML-N wanted to tread a confrontational course and to demonstrate street power but doves in the party seemed prevailing on them and the collective decision of the party was to fight these cases in the courts of law instead of taking the matter to streets.

Although the guidelines to advisory committee comprising senior party leaders would be coming from Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif but in the given situation the party’s coordination and cooperation with other opposition parties would adversely affect, especially with Pakistan People’s Party.

Both PML-N and PPP were already having different viewpoint on tackling the NAB onslaught against the mainstream leaders from opposition parties and PPP wanted to hit back the PTI government and had given tacit indication of launching a movement to oust them(PTI people) from power while PML-N still wanted to let the government fall with its own blunders and follies.

Political analysts said that with both Sharifs behind the bars it would become difficult for PML-N leaders to take crucial decisions in their absence particularly about the coordination and cooperation with other opposition parties.

The chequered past of both these parties filled with betrayals and deceits would not let these parties trust each other and hence the closeness between PML-N and PPP could be difficult especially when both the Sharifs would not be sitting across the table with top PPP leadership.

These analysts said that both these parties could jointly have made things difficult for PTI at the time of government formations but PTI people had fully exploited the thaw in their relations and formed governments both in Punjab and centre with great ease.

The mistrust between these two parties was so strong that even a shrewd politician like Moulana Fazlur Rehman could not bring them on one platform and finally sit aside leaving both these parties on its own.

Now once against PPP and PML-N are on different course as PML-N want to follow the legal course while PPP hawks are of the view that to push the ruling alliance on back foot some strong agitation and movement against the government is a must.

Political leaders wanted to see both PPP, PML-N in some joint struggle against ruling alliance said that now in the changed scenario when Nawaz Sharif was in jail and the PPPP President could also land behind the bars the possible meeting between the two could further delay, which would ultimately result in landing of both the parties on same page.

So the developments on legal and political fronts are not providing conducive atmosphere for the leadership of both these parties to come closer and build up an alliance to give some tough time to the ruling alliance.