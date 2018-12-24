Share:

BUREWALA/OKARA/GUJRANWALA-Three persons were killed while more than 20 others were injured in fog-related accidents occurred in different areas on Monday. In Burewala, a motorcyclist was killed and 20 others were injured in five different accidents. In a pile-up between a bus, car and a motorcycle near bridge Mohsin Shah, a person was killed and three people were injured while all the college students in the bus remained safe.

At Adda Ghulam Hussain, four vehicles hit each others due to fog which resulted in three injuries. An accident occurred between a van and a truck on Jamlera Road where five people were injured while a car hit a motorcyclist on Chichawatni Road where three people were injured and two of them were described critical. In Mailsi near Basti Jehan Wah, four people were injured in collision between two cars. Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the injured to DHQ and THQ hospitals.

In Okara, a man died in the mini bus when another bus hit it on the GT Road. The district was wrapped in dense fog with zero visibility; a mini bus parked beside the GT Road on Jorian Bridge near the canal when a Lahore bound bus the parked mini bus from the rear. It caused the mini bus fall into the canal. A man identified as Asghar died on the spot. The police and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

In Gujranwala, a man was crushed to death by a loader vehicle here on Sialkot Road. It was reported that Asghar was going on a motorcycle when, on Sialkot Road, a loader vehicle ran over him. Resultantly, he died on the spot.