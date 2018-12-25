Share:

KARACHI : The Indus Hospital (TIH) has installed a new and most modern Total Lab Automation (TLA) system supplied by Abbott Diagnostics in the Korangi Campus. This state-of-the-art system has been installed with the support of Martin Dow Group which helped Indus Health Network (IHN) in building the laboratory and associated facilities. IHN treats about 200,000 patients monthly and the strategic partnership with Martin Dow group will help IHN to serve more patients. The inauguration ceremony took place on December 24 at The Indus Hospital (TIH), Korangi.

Dr Abdul Bari Khan, Chief Executive Officer, IHN, spoke at the event, “IHN is grateful for the cooperation from Martin Dow Group for setting up the TLA. I’m especially thankful to late M Jawed Akhai, founding Chairman, Martin Dow Group for his utmost support to the cause of the Indus Hospital. He was actively involved with IHN in extending a helping hand for the marginalized segment of the society. We value his exceptional contribution and would always remember his untiring efforts to help the poor and needy of the country.”

A Sattar Akhai, Group Chairman, Martin Dow Group, inaugurated the facility and Ali Akhai, Chairman, Martin Dow Group addressed the gathering. He said, “Technology drives healthcare more than any other force, and in the future it will continue to develop in dramatic ways. While we have a glimpse of future trends in healthcare, we need to be clear about the drivers, so we can align with them and actively work to ensure the best outcomes for society. Martin Dow Group will continue supporting initiatives like these to strengthen the healthcare system of Pakistan”.