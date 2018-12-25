Share:

ANKARA - Turkey is cooperating with other countries in order to raise the issue of murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the United Nations’ session, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

“Turkey is continuing its comprehensive investigation into the murder. We continue to work together with other countries to add this issue to an agenda of the United Nations, “ the foreign minister Cavusoglu told the Turkish broadcaster NTV on Monday.

He also noted that Ankara hopes that Riyadh will share the results of its own investigation into the murder of the opposition journalist with the global community.

Commenting on the course of the probe, the official said that Saudi Arabia still has not told Ankara where the journalist’s body is.

Cavusoglu further noted that ‘those who killed and dismembered Khashoggi are in Saudi Arabia, as well as those who ordered to commit this crime. Therefore, those who can answer the questions of the prosecution are now in Saudi Arabia.”

Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. After weeks of denials, the Saudi authorities admitted that the US-based columnist had been killed and dismembered inside the diplomatic mission.