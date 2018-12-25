Share:

The news comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman revealed that American military officials were set to meet with their Turkish counterparts to talk about coordination on Syria amid the US troop pull-out.

According to the Turkish news outlet Hurriyet, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the country's military is determined to enter Northern Syria east of the Euphrates river as soon as possible.

The development comes on the heels of reports saying that the Turkish president had invited his US counterpart to visit Ankara, as well as reports stating that military officials of both states would hold a meeting to better coordinate their actions in Syria.

Donald Trump declared that the US would pull out its nearly 2,000 servicemen from Syria as the Daesh* terrorist group had been crushed in the country. The decision was met with criticism from Washington's European allies, including Germany and France.

The subsequent media speculations suggested that Trump made the move only after being reassured by Erdogan that Turkey would eliminate the terrorist remnants in Syria.

In December, Erdogan announced that Turkish forces were prepared to kick off an offensive on the east bank of the Euphrates against Kurdish formations as soon as possible. Later, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the operation in northern Syria would be postponed until the Americans withdraw from the region completely. At the same time, Erdogan's spokesman said that Ankara was going to coordinate its actions in anti-Daesh fight with Moscow.