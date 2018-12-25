Share:

Karachi - Rangers and police Monday claimed to have arrested over two dozen suspects including two affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London in separate targeted raids in parts of the city.

According to details, the paramilitary force in an operation conducted in Soldier Bazaar and Korangi Industrial Area arrested two MQM-L men involved in several street crime cases. The suspects were identified as Raheel alias Malan and Samuel Khan aka Badshah.

In another operation, the Rangers recovered huge cache of weapons and ammunition that was hidden inside a park in Shah Faisal Colony. The suspected bags were found during plantation drive by the local who informed the Rangers and the paramilitary force recovered 17 boxes and one gunny bag full of ammunition and weapons.

Separately, the Rangers also carried out operations in Model Colony, Nabi Bux and Clifton areas to nab four suspects Aqeel Hasan, Zaheer, Janhangir and Sunil Ashraf. The arrested suspects were allegedly involved in sale and purchase of stolen bikes.

Likewise, Sachal Police arrested a man who used to take extortion on the name of police and other agencies in Abul Hasan Isfahani area of the city. The suspect along with his absconding accomplices was also involved in grabbing flats of an apartment.

In another targeted operation, Mobina Town police claimed to have nabbed five suspects after an encounter. As per details, the police team on was routine patrolling and the suspects opened firing. The personnel retaliated and arrested Amjad alias Pappu, Naveed aka Batia, Ali Raza, Mumtaz and another suspect after the exchange of fires. The police claimed to have recovered pistols, hand grenades and other weapons from their possession. The case has been lodged under anti-terrorism act and the further investigation was underway.

Kornagi Industrial Area also arrested five suspects namely Abdus Sattar, Ghulam Yaseen, Abdur Razzaq, Ghulam Murtazam Huzoor Bux and Talib Hussain for their alleged involvement in criminal activates. Simialrly, Salman , Iftikhar and Basheer were also nabbed by the police as the bottles of wines were recovered from their possession.