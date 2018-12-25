Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States does not oppose Pakistan’s ‘outreach in the neighbourhood’ on the Afghanistan issue and the regional peace, officials said on Monday.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Washington supported Pakistan’s active role on the Afghanistan issue.

“Our contacts have been positive. The US is happy that we are consulting the neighbours on the Afghanistan issue,” said one official.

He said the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the regional countries is being taken ‘positively’ by the US.

Qureshi, accompanied by the Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and senior officials of the foreign ministry, left for a four-nation tour yesterday as part of the government’s policy of “outreach in the neighbourhood.” He has already held talks with Afghanistan and Iran leaders while meetings with Chinese and Russian counterparts are scheduled in the coming days.

“During the visit, Foreign Minister will discuss Pakistan’s bilateral relations with the senior leadership of these countries, to strengthen cooperation in various areas,” a foreign ministry statement had said.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan and Afghanistan had deliberated steps taken for normalcy in Afghanistan.

He added: “Issues of mutual interest, progress on Afghan peace and reconciliation process and economic and trade issues between the two countries discussed.”

Pakistan and the US are working jointly to placate the Afghan Taliban for peace in Afghanistan.

Another official said the US had sought Pakistan’s help for another round of the talks with the Taliban in the coming weeks. “We are doing what we can to facilitate such a dialogue,” he added.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Qureshi along with Foreign Secretary and senior officials held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Javad Zarif in Tehran. It was FM Qureshi’s first official visit to Iran.

The Foreign Minister held detailed talks with his Iranian counterpart on strengthening the already close bilateral relations rooted in common history, culture and people-to-people ties and reaffirmed to increase cooperation. He elaborated that Prime Minister Imran Khan envisions strengthening ties with Iran in diverse fields with emphasis on expanding mutually beneficial economic cooperation and development, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Zarif reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to deepen relations with Pakistan in trade, investment, connectivity and border management.

“Both sides also exchanged views on the evolving regional and international situation. The two Foreign Ministers deliberated on recent developments concerning peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and on the ways to strengthen cooperation in supporting an Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process. Pakistan and Iran being the closest neighbours of Afghanistan, sharing the longest borders with Afghanistan, have important status and role in the Afghan peace process,” the foreign ministry statement said.

It added: “Both countries were also central towards evolving a shared approach for long term economic progress and prosperity in the region. Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan needed to work together as nobody else loses or gains more in this regard.”

Later, Foreign Minister Qureshi flew to Kabul where he held a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani and Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani on the recent developments on peace process after the meeting between Taliban and United States in Dubai, in which Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also participated. This was Foreign Minister’s third visit to Afghanistan since the new government took over in Pakistan in August 2018.

Qureshi, while assuring Pakistan’s support for an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process, briefed the Afghan leadership on the recent efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and apprised them on the efforts Pakistan was undertaking for bringing synergy among other regional and international stakeholders to facilitate an intra-Afghan dialogue.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the need for greater synergy among regional countries to ensure long term peace and stability, in particular strengthening closer and effective linkages for greater connectivity, enhanced trade and exploitation of huge untapped natural and human resources in the region.

Qureshi noted that together Pakistan and Afghanistan, with their strategic locations were a bridge for the surrounding regions. Deeper bilateral cooperation for improving relations with all its neighbors especially with Afghanistan was the top priority of Pakistan and that Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity was the most effective framework that provides practical avenues to address all issues of mutual interest. The Foreign Minister underlines the importance for constructive and un-interrupted engagement at all levels to achieve our shared goals and objectives.

The Afghan leadership while appreciating Pakistan’s constructive role in furthering Afghan peace process agreed to undertake joint steps for further strengthening of bilateral ties and agreed to expand cooperation and coordination against terrorism.

They also agreed to rely on APAPPS for strengthening institutional interaction between the two countries in all areas of cooperation, the foreign ministry said.

Afghan leadership also appreciated Pakistan’s initiative for ensuring greater harmony among the neighbours of Afghanistan having serious stakes in peace and stability, said the ministry statement.