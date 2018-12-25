Share:

LAHORE - Becoming active instantly after accountability court handed down jail term to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in All-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, his daughter and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, through tweets claimed that verdict was ‘based on assumptions.’

"Punishment to the same man has been awarded for the fourth time. [This was] blind revenge's last hiccup but victory is Nawaz Sharif's, thank God.”

"After two-and-a-half years of revenge-like accountability, after rummaging through three generations, not a penny's worth of corruption, kickback or commission was found," Maryum said in a series of tweets.

Maryam claimed that "all the verdicts against Sharif were regarding the personal business of his deceased father (Mian Muhammad Sharif). When they could not find anything they announced the verdict on assumptions.”

"Today's verdict is another stamp on Nawaz Sharif's honesty and sincerity. These verdicts will vanish, what will remain is Nawaz Sharif's honesty and the opponents' burden of tyrannies, which continue to carry. Because government, power and the privileges will end. It does not take long for tides to turn. Remember, when tyranny crosses limits, it ends.”

"Had there been even the slightest truth in allegations against Nawaz Sharif then 10,000 dirhams would not have been used as an excuse, and the support of family business and personal dealings would not been taken. Precisely this is the victory of Nawaz Sharif. With him, every voter of PML-N has also succeeded."

Maryam termed the verdict an indictment of "the government's weakness", reminding them that "governments are not run by targeting opponents." "Governments are run on the basis of their character and performance," she added.