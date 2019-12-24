Share:

Attock-Attock police on Tuesday claimed to have busted three inter provincial gang of outlaws involved in robbery, dacoity and motorcycle theft cases and arrested as many as 14 outlaws including two proclaimed offenders wanted in murder cases.

Flanked by Sub Divisional Police Officer, Hassanabdal circle ASP Ammara Sherazi, District Police Officer Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari while addressing a press conference said that a team of Hassanabdal police led by Sub Inspector Hamid Kazmi busted three different gangs and arrested 14 outlaws besides recovery of weapons including 11 pistols utilised in these crimes and efforts are being made to recover the looted booty from these out laws including eight stolen motorcycles.

While giving details, DPO Bokhari said that police busted four members of inter provincial gang involved in robbery and dacoity cases in Hassanabdal, Wah Saddar, New Town, Gunjmandi, Westridge, Cantt Police stations of Rawalpindi district and Bara Kahu in Islamabad and arrested Farzand Ali, Yousaf Khan, Ahmed Khan and Nasir Khan. He said that the members went underground in KP after committing crimes and they were arrested after police raided their hideouts in various parts of KP. He further said that Hassanabdal police also busted a five-member gang of motorcycle lifters known as Kami gang and arrested its five members.

He said that ring leader Kamran Awan along with Fazayal Hussain, Husnaian Shah, Kashif Gulzar and Mohammad Usman established a gang and stole a number of motorcycles from various parts of Hassanabdal.

Bokhari further added that Hassanabdal circle police also busted a three member gang of robbers by utilising modern and traditional techniques, who carried out various robbery and dacoity cases in various parts of the area. He stated that the ring leader Safdar Shah along with Umar Adil and Sajawal Khan carried out house robbery in Burhan, housing colony, Jallo village and looted dumper crew on Jallo stop, GT Road and a medical store.

The DPO said that yet in another attempt, police arrested two proclaimed offenders Muhammad Khan and Gul Faraz both residents of Batagram. Both had shot dead Inamullah on July 16 in Hassanabdal over some old enmity and went underground. Local court declared both the murder accused as proclaimed offenders and were enlisted in category A, proclaimed offenders. He said that a police party led by Sub Inspector Hamid Kazmi raided at their hideout in KP and arrested them.