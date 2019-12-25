Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-All is set to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect on Wednesday (today).

Comprehensive programmes have been chalked out by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organisations and forums in various parts of AJK to pay rich tribute to the founder of nation.

It will be a state holiday throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday to mark the day with wide scale celebrations of the birthday of the great leader of the sub-continent.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, freedom of all occupied Muslim homelands including occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian manacles.

National flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir would be hoisted and lights would be illuminated on private and public buildings in jubilation of the birth anniversary of the founder of the nation.

A grand ceremony to pay glorious tributes to father of the nation will be held at 11am at local hotel here on Wednesday under the auspices of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran (Ittehad Group), the City’s renowned traders body with the coordination of various social and political organization to pay rich tributes to father of the nation for his life-long services for the accomplishment of the dream of the emergence of separate homeland of the Muslims of the sub-continent - Pakistan, the organization’s President Ch Mahmood Ahmed told this correspondent here on Tuesday. “A grand Quaid’s birthday cake will be cut at the special ceremony to mark the birth anniversary”, he added.

Similar grand ceremonies to celebrate the 143rd birthday of Quaid-e-Azam will also be held at various places in all ten districts and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir under the auspices of various social, political and intellectual organizations to celebrate this day with full zeal and fervour.

Speakers including leading scholars, politicians, lawyers and senior journalists will pay glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements - which led to the emergence of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

On the other hand, elaborated programs have been given final touches by the AJK-based Christian community to celebrate Christmas o with religious zeal and fervour, said Christian Pastor of Azad Kashmir and Chairman Azad Kashmir Christian Welfare Society Salik M. Gill.

Addressing a gathering of local Christian community held here at Mangla to give final touches to the preparations to Christmas celebrations, AJK Pastor Salik M. Gill said there is complete freedom to the minorities including the Christian community in AJK to perform their religious rights and other traditional and cultural obligations like other parts of the country.

He said the minority communities in AJK were provided conducive environment to perform their religious rights and other due obligations.