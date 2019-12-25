Share:

LAHORE - AOS Polo Team and Master Paints Black won the opening matches of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2019 sponsored by JS Bank played here at the Fortress Stadium on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, AOS Polo Team defeated Diamond Paints by 9½-7. From the winning side, which had half goal handicap advantage, Raja Samiullah emerged as hero of the day as he smashed in superb seven goals while Kian Hall and Hamza Ali Hakeem converted one goal each. From the losing side, Hissam Ali Hyder also displayed quality polo and slammed in six goals while Raja Arslan Najeeb hit one, yet their efforts remained fruitless in the end, as their side lost the match by 7-9½.

The second match of the day saw Master Paints Black outperforming Fly Boys by 10-7½. From the winning side, Manuel Eduardo Carranza played high-quality polo and amused the spectators with his sterling polo skills and techniques as he hammered marvelous eight goals out of 10 while the remaining two came from Ahmed Zubair Butt and Sufi Muhammad Amir – one goal each. From the losing side, which had two and a half goal handicap advantage, Rafay Atique emerged as top scorer as he cracked a quartet while Hamza Mawaz Khan managed to score the remaining one goal.

Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Maj (R) Haseeb Minhas, Babar Mehboob, JS Bank Unit Head Majid Qureshi, a good number of polo lovers, players and their families were also present at the venue to witness the high-quality polo match.

Today (Wednesday), two important matches of the tournament will be played at the LP&CC ground as Barry’s will vie against Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints in the first match of the day at 1:30 pm while in the second match of the day, Platinum Homes will play against Master Paints at 2:30 pm.