PR KARACHI - The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has regretted that the present democratically elected government is resorting to use advertisements as a tool to silence fair and objective comments in the print and electronic media.

The executive committee of the APNS which met here yesterday with APNS President Mr Hameed Haroon in chair, pointed out that quantum of advertisements of federal government and various provincial governments had not only been curtailed but the advertisements were being released to selected media houses whereas other genuine publications were being denied.

The president briefed the members on proceedings of the 8th Wage Board and explained the salient features of the deliberations held in the concluding sessions.

The executive committee decided to hold its award ceremony in the month of February 2020 wherein the winners of 23rd journalist awards and 24th advertising awards will be honoured.

The members of the executive committee offered Fateha on the sad demise of mother of APNS secretary general Sarmad Ali and Danyal Waseem, elder son of Waseem Ahmed, chairman Balochistan committee.

The meeting was attended by President Hameed Haroon, secretary general Sarmad Ali, joint secretary Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani, Finance Secretary Shahab Zuberi, Syed Ali Manzar (Daily Aftab), Bilal Farooqi (Daily Aghaz), Mukhtar Ahmed Aaqil (Weekly Al Akhbar, Karachi), Syed Turab Shah (Daily Ausaf), Najamuddin Sheikh (Daily Deyanat), Kazi Asad Abid (Fortnightly Ibrat), Syed Akbar Tahir (Daily Jasarat), Javed Mehr Shamsi (Daily Kaleem), Zeeshan Shami (Daily Mashriq, Quetta), Mushtaq Ahmed Qureshi (Monthly Naey Ufaq) Salman Qureshi (Monthly Naya Rukh), Mubasher Mir (Daily Pakistan, Lahore), Faisal Zahid Malik (D/Pakistan Observer), Dr. Waqar Yousuf Azeemi (Monthly Roohani Digest), Riaz Ahmed Mansuri (Monthly The Cricketer), Mrs. Masudah M. Ahmad (Monthly Teenager) and Usman Arab Saati (Daily Vatan Gujrati).