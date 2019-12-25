Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government has constituted a committee to consider an application filed by ex-PM Mian Nawaz Sharif seeking extension in his stay abroad on medical grounds.

The body – comprising chief secretary, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary home and secretary law – will present recommendations to the CM in the light of medical reports submitted by the ex-PM with his application.

Meanwhile, Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said the Home Department had received a request from Nawaz Sharif along with the medical reports about extension of stay abroad. Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly on Tuesday, the minister said medical reports in this regard had been released by foreign and Pakistani labs.

Commenting on Rana Sanaullah’s bail, Raja Basharat said that Rana Sanaullah’s bail was granted by the court and the impression that Rana Sanaullah has been released on the basis of non-evidence was not correct.