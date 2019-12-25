Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar headed the 22nd meeting of the provincial cabinet at the Civil Secretariat in Lahore on Tuesday. The meeting discussed various decisions about the province.

In a report recently published by The News, it reported that the cabinet approved the Parole Act 2019, Assessment Policy Framework 2019, Punjab Education Professionals Standards Council Bill 2018, Punjab Forests Policy 2019, and the draft of Punjab Wildlife Protected Areas Act 2019.

It was decided that the Punjab Bio-energy Company Pvt (Ltd) would be shut down and that the provicial government would deveop Kalabagh private game reserve in District Mianwali under Section 20 of Punjab Wildlife Act.

The cabinet agreed to discontinue class exams for grade 5 and 8 in phases under the new Assessment of Policy Framework of schools education. It was also decided that the provision of Urdu medium books to the students of government schools would be provided.

As per these changes, primary education in Punjab will be imparted in Urdu language with English being taught as a separate subject, and the nomenclature of district wildlife officer (grade-17) is to be changed to assistant director wildlife (grade-17).