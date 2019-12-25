Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan on Tuesday said that all administrative secretaries would have to work to serve public in real sense. He said the secretaries should immediately remove all corrupt and incompetent officers and officials from their posts by following the SOPs under the internal accountability mechanism so that governance in the province could be improved and people could be provided relief. The Chief Secretary stated this while presiding over a meeting of all administrative secretaries at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. He also directed the officers to start paperless working in their offices to ensure transparency and save money and time and for this purpose services of Punjab Information Technology Board should be utilized to get benefit from latest technology.