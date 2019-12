Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Five persons allegedly shot dead a farmer and injured his brother in Gojra here on Tuesday. Police said deceased Zakaullah Randhawa was going to Gojra from his chak 435/JB by in his pick-up van. In the meanwhile, his opponents including Abid and his four accomplices attacked him on a link road and shot dead Zakaullah and injured his brother Inayatullah. The police have launched investigation into the case.